Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Ian Torchia taught the sport he loves to Med City residents.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

give back to the place you developed your skills. it's not the winter time but one rochester athlete developed his path skiing across these trails at quarry hill. lourdes grad ian torchia is an ncaa champion in nordic skiing and an olympics trials qualifier. he was back in the med city today teaching locals about the sport, and the conditioning that goes along with it. he also shared memories of his career and said that although it's the summer months, training now is just as important is it is in the "winter skiiers are made in the summer and there's really not much of a big difference between summer training and winter results. there's a really strong correlation and i hope this inspires them to get out there and get training this summer and go kick some butt."
