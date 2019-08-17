Clear

Mason City Pride gets underway

Mason City Pride gets underway

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 8:26 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Mason City Pride gets underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

month, which celebrates the lágábátáq community, is technically in june... but pride in mason city is happening now. kimt news 3's alex jirgens tells us how the city is celebrating. it's a day celebrating equality. the 3rd annual mác pride day at east park. mark busch (bush) is with the des moinesá based iowa safe schools á an organization dedicated to providing safe and supportive learning environments for lgbtq youth and allies. "lgbt youth contemplate suicide anywhere 3 to 5 times as much as their heterosexual counterparts, and that's still happening today. our lgbtq youth have higher rates of homelessness, drug use, mental health concerns and death by suicide." with the next school year on the horizon á they want to ensure those in rural communities get that same support á and to also network lgbtq and heterosexual youth through gay straight alliances or gá sáa's... which can have positive outcomes for all. "studies have shown that when a
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking severe storms tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Pride gets underway

Image

Kingsland school district's new tax referendum

Image

CTK: Charles City

Image

CTK: Osage Green Devils

Image

CTK: Grand Meadow

Image

Scooters causing concern in Rochester

Image

Hagedorn tour in Albert Lea

Image

Reaction to Railroad railroad shooting verdict

Image

Chris' weekend forecast

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Community Events