Speech to Text for Mason City Pride gets underway

month, which celebrates the lágábátáq community, is technically in june... but pride in mason city is happening now. kimt news 3's alex jirgens tells us how the city is celebrating. it's a day celebrating equality. the 3rd annual mác pride day at east park. mark busch (bush) is with the des moinesá based iowa safe schools á an organization dedicated to providing safe and supportive learning environments for lgbtq youth and allies. "lgbt youth contemplate suicide anywhere 3 to 5 times as much as their heterosexual counterparts, and that's still happening today. our lgbtq youth have higher rates of homelessness, drug use, mental health concerns and death by suicide." with the next school year on the horizon á they want to ensure those in rural communities get that same support á and to also network lgbtq and heterosexual youth through gay straight alliances or gá sáa's... which can have positive outcomes for all. "studies have shown that when a