Speech to Text for Kingsland school district's new tax referendum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

court next kingsland school district's 10á year tax levy is expiring next year. kimt news 3's annalise johnson tells us how the school board is getting the word out about a new referendum levy that would help keep school programs running. the kingsland school board is set up here at the spring valley fire station during ag days to teach people more about kingsland's 2019 operating referendum levy. "a lot of people keep thinking we're adding on to the building or we're planning to do this, we are not. we just want to continue these programs for our kids and grow these programs." superintenden t jim hecimovich and the kingsland school board are answering questions about the 2019 levy... a property valued at 75á thousand would see monthly. an operating levy is for learning á (not for school buildings. currently, kingsland has the lowest funding per student compared to other area schools such as fillmore central chatfield and leroy ostrander. with this operating levy, it would put them more at the middle of these schools as you can see on this diagram. "we just need our public to step up and say we believe in kingsland. one team one fight." in spring valley annalise johnson kimt news 3. the kingsland school board says consequences of (not passing this referendum could be larger class sizes, mixed grade classes á and cutting school progams like art, agriculture, and athletics. voting kicks off november