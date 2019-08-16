Clear
CTK: Charles City

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

have to step up from playing jv last year on monday nights to play varsity this year on friday nights. and the charles city comets are eager to get back on the field and start with a game that left a bitter taste in their mouths á i'm talking about that seven to six loss in a swampy mess at crestwood. it kept the comets fired uyp all winter long á hitting the weight room frequently á and even having the playbook memorized before summer practices started. according to the players á they've already accepted the challenges this season has prevented.xxx one of the goals i have for this team is for us to come together because we're very young this year and we're limited on people i just want to since i've got experience on the team shoe the young kids the right way to do things with the plays we know more about what we're doing now tin the first week of practice than we have in previous years. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. be sure to mark your calendars
