CTK: Osage Green Devils

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 11:01 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

a team and start noticing new things out on the field." let's move down to mitchell county where the osage green devils compiled a seven and three record last year á including aberth into districts with a loss to aplingtoná parkersburg. the green devils for the first time in coach matt finn's career at osage á have lost three key guys on each side of the ball. however á he likes what he is seeing so far á especially out of players like williams who helped the team break a school record in receiving yards.xxx a lot of thanks to the line there for giving a qáb time to throw and everything and this year we're really fast in general all through the team and just running sharp routes and everything like that. i'm seeing us mature a lot as a team it's a big jump from being a sophomore to a junior for a lot of
