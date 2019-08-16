Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story

CTK: Grand Meadow

CTK: Grand Meadow

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for CTK: Grand Meadow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the countdown to kickoff tour continues tonight. kimt news three sports director kaleb gillock continues his tour of our regions top football programs and joins us live in studio three. kaleb? studio 3 each day we're counting down to kickoff as friday night football officially begins two weeks from today. our first stop of the afternoon was in grand meadow where experience is the big key.// the superlarks are in an enviable situation... all of their starters return this year, and are looking for more this year. grand meadow finished 7á3 in 2018, a down year considering the success the program has had in state tournaments in years prior. with so many players returning, they are spending more time getting mentally prepared, rather than having to learn the basics.// "with all the people we're bringing back, we're going to have that extra level of like knowledge and wisdom and like just knowing what to do and like where to do it. this year i think we've got everyone that played last year coming back, almost every single person is coming back. we can start running more players, different formations. we can start doing more
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Charles City

Image

CTK: Osage Green Devils

Image

CTK: Grand Meadow

Image

Scooters causing concern in Rochester

Image

Hagedorn tour in Albert Lea

Image

Reaction to Railroad railroad shooting verdict

Image

Chris' Forecast 8/16

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

JULY 2019 was hot

Image

Chris Likes that TexMex

Community Events