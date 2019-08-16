Speech to Text for Scooters causing concern in Rochester

all 21 counties continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight... you'd have to live under a rock if you haven't seen those neon green scooters flying around rochester over the last week. and they sure are making waves! the latest numbers are in.... and at least 2700 riders have ridden nearly 6á thousand times just since last thursday. that's a total of over 78á hundred miles. that's a good turnout á but the city does have some concerns over safety and kimt news 3's isabella basco is learning some changes are coming to address concerns. isabella? george... these scooters are undoubtedly fun to ride on... but as the saying goes, "safety first." the city is planning to put signs up downtown to remind people: scooters and bikes are not allowed on the sidewalks.' i spoke with one rider who knows the rules... but explains why she breaks them.xxx <nats > today was the perfect day to enjoy the scenery from the vantage point of a modern mode of transportatio n. and while the city of rochester wants you to enjoy the view in a unique way... the med city also wants you to follow the law. brianna zillmer á may be breaking the law as she rides on sidewalks, but her goal is to stay safe. "i just feel safer on the sidewalks, rather than on the roads with traffic." zillmer knows she's not supposed to be on the sidewalks... but she thinks the scooters are catching on and hopes awareness about the new wheels in town will improve the scooter environment. "i think if signs are up and there's more like talk about them and rules about them, i think people will use them on the roads more than the sidewalks." but john kruesel believes the med city jumped way too fast in getting these scooters and doesn't believe signs will help. "i'm gonna suggest to people i don't think they are safe on the streets or on the sidewalks. the speed of which people go through third street, broadway, first avenue here, you look both ways and before you know it, you are about to hit somebody." kruesel hopes lime scooters won't last here. "it's premature for this community especially now with all the streets turned down and shut down and the and the city of rochester wants to make sure you obey the law. don't ride your bikes or scooters on the sidewalks. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the pilot program for lime runs until november 30th. /// if you are thinking of taking a dip in