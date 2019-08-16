Speech to Text for Hagedorn tour in Albert Lea

first congressional district representative jim hagedorn is making his way through 21 counties on a town hall tour. the trump loyalist is facing a lot of heat from his constituents. but hagedorn makes sure to stand strong by his positions on topics including gun control... climate change and immigration when asked the tough questions.xxx "we want a system of immigration that invites people to the united states in a legal fashion but we don't want one where they come illegally, unlawfully, and then they are able to circumvent the program because guess what, at some point you have no borders." constituents of all views and opinions showed up to the town hall tonight... ready to make "people have the right to seek asylum, they should be able to come across our border and apply for asyum." "i hired hagedorn to do his own thinking. i like his thinking to support trump's ideas." hagedorn plans to visit all 21 counties continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight... you'd have to live under a rock if you haven't