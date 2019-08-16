Speech to Text for Reaction to Railroad railroad shooting verdict

developing story new developments tonight in a story we first brought you last fall. a grand jury decides the fate of a union pacific police officer who shot a man in mason city in november. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live at the scene with the latest, nick?xxx george á after a week of testimony the grand jury decided not to indict union pacific special agent louis (lewis) miner for shooting nathan lee olson right here á back on november 29th. and that decision is not sitting well with some people here in mason city./// a mason city resident, who wants to remain anonymous, describes his reaction to hearing about the grand jury's decision. "we were all pretty much in awe about him not being indicted. i mean, they've kind of drug it on long enough, you would think something would happen a little bit sooner. i think everyone is quite in shock." the man was at a tattoo parlor near the railroad tracks when the shooting happened. he talks about what he witnessed. "we thought, you know, there's no way this guy got shot, so we just kind of walk around the corner of his building and sure enough the railroad personnel was leaning over this gentleman and said 'oh, i thought you were going to kill me.'" although he didn't know the victim, nathan olson, personally, he describes him as a gentle giant who may have had an intellectual disability. "it wasn't right, the guy doesn't deserve to be shot like that, i guess he's paralyzed now and it's a bad deal for everybody." he thinks police officers need more training when it comes to handling people who have an intellectual handicap. "there needs to be more awareness on how to treat i spoke to several other residents in the neighborhood off camera who told me they were also surprised with the grand jury's ruling and they think police need to use better discretion when using lethal force. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. we have not yet heard if a civil suit will be filed in the case.///