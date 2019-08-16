Clear
JULY 2019 was hot

Hottest month summer

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 7:12 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

á it was record breaking. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday is here to talk about that á sean? some news in the realm of weather, yesterday it was revealed that this past july 2019 was the warmest month ever. as far as records go back á to the year 1880 á there has never been a warmer month observed on the planet. this data comes from the national oceanographic and atmospheric administration. weather stations and satellites were used to observe the surface temperature at points across the globe. now it actually wasn't too different for us here in the upper midwest, temperatures were mostly normal. however, many other places, especially in western europe, broke all time heat records. in the overall trend, the past six years are all the top six warmest years on record. this all of course a result of climate change. many people are trained in cápár for
