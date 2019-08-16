Speech to Text for Chris Likes that TexMex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-toss-2 a man was admitted to a hospital this morning with several plastic horses in his stomach. a hospital spokesperson has reported that he is now in stable condition.. that corny offering because today is national joke day. let's go to kimt's bucket of gut busters - stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson...chris? weather-vo-1 weather-live-4 weather-live-3 partly sunny skies develop on friday with more sunshine expected saturday alongside patchy morning fog. a line of storms could develop on saturday night and early sunday, and these could be strong to severe with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. the other big weather story is the warming temperatures for next week as a large dome of high pressure plants in the center part of the country. highs will launch into the 80s with plenty of sun and isolated rain chances through the next work week. today: decreasing clouds highs: upper 70s winds: w 5-10 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: calm saturday: am fog/mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: s 5-10 mph weather-live-3 partly sunny skies develop on friday with more sunshine expected saturday alongside patchy morning fog. a line of storms could develop on saturday night and early sunday, and these could be strong to severe with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. the other big weather story is the warming temperatures for next week as a large dome of high pressure plants in the center part of the country. highs will launch into the 80s with plenty of sun and isolated rain chances through the next work week. today: decreasing clouds highs: upper 70s winds: w 5-10 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: calm saturday: am fog/mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: s 5-10 mph west nile latest-intro-2