Vandalism in Byron

ten thousand dollars. that's how much vandalism is costing the city of byron this summer... and therefore its taxpayers. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about the problem á and joins us live now á annalise? live george á check out the graffiti on this water tower in klingvall park. it's a pretty secluded spot on a cul de sac. and next to the tower are rail road tracks. and this isn't the only spot in byron vandals are targetting.xx "we've been experiencing more vandalism this summer i'd say than prior summers." it's an expensive problem... roughly 10á thousand dollars of damage to city property. recently á the city of byron repainted a portion of the klingvall park water tower with graffitiá resistant paint. "they said it would be much more easy to remove and its not working that way, but that specialty paint cost close to a thousand dollars just to do that section." dennis hovey lives on the cul de sac adjacent to the water tower á and says he hasn't seen this kind of problem in the neighborhood in 35 years. "this summer there's been a lot more traffic behind the water tower, people drive up there and you can't see them back there. i think if there's any parents looking for their kids back there because that's where they would go." the bathrooms at the byron community recreation center are now closed because someone made a mess in them. at valleyview park á two slides are boarded off or removed completely because someone damaged them. at the bottom of the tunnel slide, there's a hole burned into the slide about the size of my hand. the city has patched it up with wood now, but the parent reported to the city that their child went down the slide got its leg caught in the hole. "it's a safety hazard for the kids and parents and no one likes that." the slides can't be replaced á because the manufacturer doesn't make them anymore. "just trying to bring attention to the fact that parents need to know where their children are, everybody needs to if you see something say something because every time we spend time and money on vandalism, then it costs money for the tax payers." the olmsted county sheriff's office has not had any luck in catching who is responsible for this damage á but they are patroling the parks á in fact i saw one circling the watertower earlier today. the sheriff's office says one day á whoever is doing this á their luck will run out and they'll be held responsible. live in byron annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the city is considering installing security lights and is deciding whether to paint over the graffiti á or leave it á to deter more people from spraypainting./// well what in the world