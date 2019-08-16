Clear
Ag Tech Talk

How technology is enhancing agriculture.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

ag tech talk-vo-3 at today's ag tech talk at sukup manufacturing - founders of iowa based businesses discussed how tech solutions can improve farming operations and create jobs. ag tech talk-vo-1 lowerthird2line:technology's role in agriculture sheffield, ia ben pederson is a third generation corn and soybean grower - he's also the proprietor of two businesses: sprout ag enterprises - and vital grains. one of the key things he focuses on is regenerative agriculture. xxx ag tech talk-sot-1 ag tech talk-sot-2 "we're breathing new life into the soil, making it more biologically active and less prone to erosion. we're sequesting carbon to help with climate change, we're maintaining water quality because we're able to get more water to infiltrate through our soil rather than running off." at today's talk...rantizo c-e-o michael ott shared how automation is increasingly necessary for agriculture. he is working with d-j-i to create drones that could efficiently spray chemicals on crops.
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
