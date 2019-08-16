Speech to Text for Ag Tech Talk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ag tech talk-vo-3 at today's ag tech talk at sukup manufacturing - founders of iowa based businesses discussed how tech solutions can improve farming operations and create jobs. ag tech talk-vo-1 lowerthird2line:technology's role in agriculture sheffield, ia ben pederson is a third generation corn and soybean grower - he's also the proprietor of two businesses: sprout ag enterprises - and vital grains. one of the key things he focuses on is regenerative agriculture. xxx ag tech talk-sot-1 ag tech talk-sot-2 "we're breathing new life into the soil, making it more biologically active and less prone to erosion. we're sequesting carbon to help with climate change, we're maintaining water quality because we're able to get more water to infiltrate through our soil rather than running off." at today's talk...rantizo c-e-o michael ott shared how automation is increasingly necessary for agriculture. he is working with d-j-i to create drones that could efficiently spray chemicals on crops.