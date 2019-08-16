Speech to Text for Pet First Aid and CPR

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming soon to souhteastern minnesota... a class that can help you save your pet's life in a medical emergency. pet first aid-vo-1 pet first aid-natvo-3 squeaky toy leashes and leads is a pet supply - training - and boarding hub just outside of rochester. megan ames is a certified pet c- p-r and first aid instructor through pet tech... soon - all of leashes and leads staff will be trained in a life saving skill... pet first aid and c-p-r. beginning this fall - the pet care business will offer these training classes to the public... for you to learn how to save your cat or dog if its choking - unresponsive - or injured. / pet first aid-sot-1 pet first aid-sot-2 it's amazing for anybody to learn, for anybody to know for your pets. it's a life saver a five hour class will cost 80 dollars and cover pet c-p-r and first aid... and an 8 hour class will cost 120 dollars and cover additional pet safety and health topics like dental disease. / still to come on kimt news