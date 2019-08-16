Clear
Pet First Aid and CPR

Leashes and leads is a pet supply, training, and boarding hub just outside of Rochester. They're training their staff in pet first aid and CPR. In the fall, the pet care business will offer these training classes to the public.

coming soon to souhteastern minnesota... a class that can help you save your pet's life in a medical emergency. pet first aid-vo-1 pet first aid-natvo-3 squeaky toy leashes and leads is a pet supply - training - and boarding hub just outside of rochester. megan ames is a certified pet c- p-r and first aid instructor through pet tech... soon - all of leashes and leads staff will be trained in a life saving skill... pet first aid and c-p-r. beginning this fall - the pet care business will offer these training classes to the public... for you to learn how to save your cat or dog if its choking - unresponsive - or injured. / pet first aid-sot-1 pet first aid-sot-2 it's amazing for anybody to learn, for anybody to know for your pets. it's a life saver a five hour class will cost 80 dollars and cover pet c-p-r and first aid... and an 8 hour class will cost 120 dollars and cover additional pet safety and health topics like dental disease. / still to come on kimt news
