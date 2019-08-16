Speech to Text for Law Enforcement Raises Money for Special Olympics

by dunken donuts in rochester today - you probably saw some men and women in uniform. but they're not there for the pastries. they're raising money for a good cause.xxx cop on a roof-vo-1 we like donuts how don't you. cop on a roof-vo-3 it's their fundraising campaign "cop on a roof." they're collecting donations for the law enforcement torch run - which benefits special olympics minnesota. people walking by were able to give a donation in exchange for a free donut coupon. jessie hare and her family made a stop to donate and enjoy a tasty treat. they have a family member with special needs and see the special olympics as a way for everyone to feel welcomed.xxx cop on a roof-sot-1 cop on a roof-sot-2 a great way to raise money for a really good organization and it's fun for the kids and fun for the adults and you get donuts. if you'd like to donate to the cause - just head over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news. /