Speech to Text for Transit Circulator

thanks for joining us for kimt news three first at four. i'm raquel hellman. / transit circulator-stinger-3 first this afternoon - a new form of transportation in rochester to make it easier to get around downtown. it's called a transit circulator - because it would literally circle around the downtown area. today - residents and city leaders are talking about how to move this plan forward. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is at one of the potential sites for the circulator. jeremiah what does this mean for residents?xxx transit circulator-liveintro-2 raquel i'm here at graham park...which is one of the options for one of the routes for the transit circulator to make a stop. today city leaders and residents were able to learn more about tranist circulator. the city is debating wheter to have a lightrail or a rapid transit bus..but it's all to reduce traffic coming downtown.xxx transit circulator-pkg-1 transit circulator-pkg-2 vo: traffic downtown can be a nightmare. transit circulator-pkg-9 sot: forget about coming downtown at all because there can be so much traffic you can't get downtown. transit circulator-pkg-4 vo:dana knaak has called rochester home for years. he believes there needs to be something done to address the growing traffic and parking issues plaguing downtown. sot: we have to find a way to move people vo:the city of rochester and destination medical center are working to address residents concerns...by creating a downtown tranist circulator. transit circulator-pkg-5 sot: transportation is critical. we need to move these people in a reliable and more convient manner. transit circulator-pkg-6 vo:leaders want to add a transit option that will circle around downtown.redu cing congestion in the med-city. the city is deciding between a rapid bus or a light rail. starting at graham park or seneca foods. transit circulator-pkg-7 sot: a light rail is a fixed system that would probably be in place for quite sometime it usually cost around three to four times more that a bus rapid transit. the bus rapid transit would be along the sides of a road and make it so the buses can pull up to a podium open the door and people can get in. transit circulator-pkg-8 vo:the city received a federal grant for over 700- thousand dollars. each option would cost millions to operate and maintain. for residents including dana knaak ...it's a nessecity to addres the issue before it's too late. sot: if we do nothing we will have a grid lock. no question about it. vo:one more option to reduce traffic downtown. / transit circulator-livetag-2 today was just a discussion and actual votes on which tranist option to take will happen later this year. and also whether there would be an increase in fare for riders will be discussed. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. transit circulator-tag-2 thank you jeremiah, they're looking into having more discussions with the public before any decision is made. / breaking news