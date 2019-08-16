Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... partly sunny skies develop on friday with more sunshine expected saturday alongside patchy morning fog. a line of storms could develop on saturday night and early sunday, and these could be strong to severe with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail. the other big weather story is the warming temperatures for next week as a large dome of high pressure plants in the center part of the country. highs will launch into the 80s with plenty of sun and isolated rain chances through the next work week. today: decreasing clouds highs: upper 70s winds: w 5á10 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: upper 50s winds: calm saturday: am fog/mostly thanks sara.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
