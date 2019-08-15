Speech to Text for CTK: Blooming Prairie

morning with our first stop beeing in blooming prairie./// 15 days until the awesome blossoms will take the field at rushfordá peterson. blooming prairie had a strong season last year á finishing 12 and one á with the lone loss coming in the state semifinals. they look to take that expereince and learn from it to take it one step farther this year with hopes of capturing a state title. even with those high expectations á they're keeping reality in check á taking it one practice and one game at a time á while sticking with the system that has worked for them for a number of years.xxx everyone's got high expectations for us but that doesn't mean that we just get to coast through we need to keep working hard every day in practice one practice at a time one game a time. i think you're going to see a lot of the same i mean we've been doing this for quite a few years and we're not going to change a whole lot a few different wrinkles but we'll still be spread and we'll still be a fouráfour team and mix up our coverages. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. be sure to mark your calendars for this káiámát news three special. the iowa