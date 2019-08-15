Clear

Growing transportation needs

Med city residents got the chance to share their opinion on transportation options.

this year./// as rochester continues growing... the city's transportatio n systems will have to serve more people. that's why council is considering adding another bus or street car to its fleet. at thursdays downtown this afternoon á the city of rochester and destination medical center met with residents to get their ideas. would they prefer a circulatorááá whatever that isááá some light rail option or a bus? and where would the new option be located? one project manager for the city says rochester needs more transportatio n options fast "we're gonna have an increase in visitors obviously associated with mayo. and an increase in downtown residents as you can see the developments happening downtown. all of this will create congestion on a normal day of all these residents and workers trying to get downtown." the city of rochester and dámác's economic development agency will be at the next two thursdays downtown to answer more questions about the routes and transportatio more than 16á
