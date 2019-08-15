Speech to Text for Project lifesaver training

deputies in olmsted county are getting their practice in for a program that the olmsted county sheriff's department has been involved with since 2007. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has tonights story about our local livesavers. today the olmsted county sheriff's department is practicing using these bands to save lives. "helicopter" here's how it worksáfamilies with loved ones who have special needs can sign up for the lifesaver program. "the client wears a transmitter either attached to a wrist or ankle and if they go missing, their care taker contacts the law enforcement center to report them missing." and then, the search is on. that wrist band sends out its own frequency that officials can track down using these devices. deputies are sent out on foot, and the minnesota state patrol airwing division will deploy its helicopter. "trooper 9 is in the air" i set out with sargeant long to find the missing person... even though we already knew where he was hiding for this training. "the scenario is that there is a 40 year old autistic male that was last seen on the west side of the lake." and these deputies skills are so good, they beat us there! here's where the rabbit was hiding. the team was able to find their target in about 20 minutesáwhich ended up being less time than it took us with this map and the knowledge of their location. 'we need to keep our skills up so that if we do have somebody who does go missing, we know how to use the equipment we know that we can deploy quickly, and get to the area and start searching for the missing person." there are about 30 certified searchers between the city and the county. in eyota the department has had to use the program to track someone and deploy their equipment 7 times á and all 7 times á the person was found safely.