Speech to Text for Airport improvements

grant from the state of iowa. nearly 300á thousand dollars will go toward making upgrades to the facility. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the details, nick? live those upgrades will include grading the taxiways, new lighting along the road to the airport, and some repairs to the terminal's heating and cooling system. and one business owner who relies on the airport tells me he is looking forward to the improvements. "with these different types of upgrades, we'll be able to bring probably a bigger clientele from the air, just like the gas station on the highway." davin mcleod is the coáowner of patriot wings á cavu, a restaurant inside the terminal at the mason city municipal airport. he hopes the improved lighting along the road to the parking lot drives even more business to the eatery. "we'll be able to have a little more exposure from the road to let us know people are actually here and there's a restaurant functioning. this is a very popular gas stop here in the midwest, so not to many places have a restaurant and fuel." while most of his business consists of pilots and passengers looking for a bite to eat, he says he would like to see some more of the locals stop by. "weekends are very busy, reservations are recommended, but we've had a rolling reception here from not only the people in the hangars and stuff, but the people that actually want to come see the airport and not really having an excuse to come out here before." airport manager pamela osgood told me these grants are vital to the airport's success, and that they are constantly working to improve the expierences of everyone who takes to the skies. "we've done renovations like in 1990. in the 2000 years we did some renovations as mcleod also told me he is planning a little remodeling of his own to the airport restaurant. he plans on adding an outdoor seating area, so diners can watch the planes takeoff and land. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the iowa airport improvement program is shelling out over four and a half million dollars to 19 different airports throughout the state this year./// as rochester continues growing... the city's transportatio n systems will have to serve more people. that's why council is considering adding another