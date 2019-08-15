Clear

Families in Need fundraiser

School officials are getting dunked for a good cause.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Families in Need fundraiser

well it was a perfect evening to spend outside á which is exactly what many people in clear lake did at this thursday on main. on top of classic cars and great food á there was a good old fashioned dunk tank where folks could soak one of the administrators or teachers from clear lake community schools. of course á it was all for a good cause. the money raised from the dunk tank goes to the 'kids and families in need' when there is a need in clear lake with our families, the businesses, the churches, the community steps up to meet that need and the families here really appreciate anything and all that they do for them. middle school principal mike lester and superintenden t doug gee (g) were just some of the good sports who took a dunk explain straight
