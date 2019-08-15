Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/15

weather-live-3 main focus in the short term forecast will be a dying line of showers and storms heading toward the viewing area from the dakotas. at best, we'll see a broken cluster of showers and weak storms by friday morning, which will be out by noon. partly sunny skies develop on both friday and saturday with patchy morning fog and increasing moisture. line of storms could develop on saturday night and early sunday, and these could be strong to severe. the other big weather story is the warming temperatures for next week as a large dome of high pressure plants in the center part of the country. highs will launch into the 80s with sun and storms at times. tonight: partly cloudy, chance of storms lows: low 60s winds: s 5-10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with an early storm highs: upper 70s winds: w 5-10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy lows: low 60s winds: w 5-10