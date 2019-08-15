Speech to Text for Arson follow up

developments in a story we first brought to you yesterday. after what authorities call a "suspicious house fire" in austin á a man is in custody on charges of first degree arson. here's a look at that scene yesterday afternoon... the fire happened upstairs á and two people were trapped because the only exit from the building was blocked. kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has our update. police say the resident right here below is the person who allegedly started the fire." 62áyearáold james slavan was arrested after authorities say he started intentionally á leaving two of his neighbors trapped. around three pm yesterday the austin fire department arrived to a chaotic seen. flames block the door... leaving one resident no choice but to climb up to the roof. "one of the residents managed to make their way through the door.and the other that was on the roof was rescued by a ladder." its still unclear why or how the fire was started but it is being treated as an arson case. mccoy says while fires are common arson cases are not. "the state marshalls office investigates most of our fires they come in based on the information they gather from the ocupant. from the scene they will sample and send it to the bca. we will know more in the upcoming weeks. reporting in austitn maleeha kamal kimt news three. james salvan could also face additional charges.