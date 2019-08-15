Clear

Back to school drive

We're finding out who'e getting the gear.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

and supplies can get pricy. that's why the salvation army á kimt and our giving your best partners are helping out.. kimt news 3's alex jirgens brings us to the drive.xxx on the scene earlier today á this whole back wall of the gym at the salvation army was packed full of backpacks á from preschool on up to high school. sarah reese has been coming to the drive to look for supplies for her two daughters for awhile now. "we've come every year since i needed the help. we appreciate everything that salvation army has helped us with families that need the help." and after getting help from the salvation army á sarah wants to give back in return. "i've offered to volunteer at different programs to help out and give back." in mason city á alex jirgens á the salvation army has another pickup day next monday from 1 to 3... at their village green drive location in mason city/// coming up in sports á talk the gym at the
