Speech to Text for DWI extra enforcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 16- hundred people have been arrested for driving drunk in minnesota so far this year. that number is up compared to this time of last year. dwi other-vo-1 dwi other-vo-2 officers - deputies - and state troopers across the state are working overtime to make our roads safer. they're cracking down on drunk drivers with extra d-w-i enforcement from tomorrow through september 2nd. the goal is to encourage people to make the life saving decision to not get behind the wheel while impaired. dwi other-sotsot-1 dwi other-sot-2 it's frustrating when you see a drunk driver because you know they could have seriously injured or killed somebody by their decisions and we just want people to think about those things. you may have the thought that you're going to make it home, but at the end of the day, you're taking a risk and you're not just risking your life, you're risking other lives as well. dwi other-sotsot-4 there is no excuse to find yourself in the backseat of a squad car, and ambulance, or even a hearse. there are too many options out there in both metro minnesota and greater minnesota to show you what one of the consequences of drunk driving can be - getting arrested - kimt news 3's annalise johnson is going behind bars. on kimt news 3 at 6 - she'll walk you through the jail intake process.