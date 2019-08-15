Speech to Text for Deer Hunting in Iowa

if you drive through mason city - you may notice deer roaming through the streets. in order to curb their numbers- the city is allowing bow hunters to tame that population. deer hunt-vo-1 lowerthird2line:deer hunting with bows in town mason city, ia the city is participating in the d-n-r's deer management zone hunt starting september 14th. stan horsfall is a member of the mohawk archery club...and is planning to hunt on his land. he says the state program has been effective in curbing the deer population.xxx deer hunt-sot-1 lowerthird2line:stan horsfall mohawk archery club "they issue 150 licenses for the deer management zone, so there's potentially 150 deer that could be harvested if everyone is successful in their hunt." iowa residents must purchase a license from hart brothers in mason city - as well as permission from the landowner - in order to receive a permit. all deer harvested must be check in at m-c-p-d in addition to the d-n-r.