Speech to Text for Fundraising For The Glady Mae Animal Sanctuary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

animal sanc update-vo-2 in our area - an effort to help animals in need is underway. those starting a new sanctuary are wanting to expland - but the need your help. animal sanc update-vo-1 the glady mae animal sanctuary just south of mason city has part of an old machine shed renovated into a dog kennel. now they want to renovate a few buildings on the property to house dogs and cats. they also want to build a new medical facility - and protective fencing. but in order to reach their goal within 5 years- they need to raise about 300- thousand dollars a year.xxx judy siems, ph. d. founder/executive director, glady mae animal sanctuary "80 percent of our income has to come from donations. when we have the money to build it, we go ahead and do it. then we have to wait until we get more money in order to do that building. we go around the circuit." in order to reach that goal they plant to hold three fundraisers in one day - a yoga class - a bake sale and a yard sale.