Speech to Text for Rochester Murder Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

roch homicide-bmintro-2 thanks for joining us for kimt news three first at four. i'm raquel hellman. continuing coverage of a rochester murder investigation. a second man is behind bars for his involvement in the case. this man - 30 year old muhidin abukar - of rochester - is facing a charge of aiding an offender- second-degree murder in the shooting death of garad roble. / roch homicide-grxvo-1 roch homicide-vogrx-2 authorities say roble was shot multiple times and was found on this olmsted county road on march fifth. 23-year-old ayub iman is also charged with second degree murder for his connection to the crime. authorities say they hope these two arrests are the start of putting the pieces together in this very complicated case.xxx roch homicide-sot-1 roch homicide-sot-2 law enforcement in olmsted county is hopeful that the arrest of abukar and ayub iman, that arrest was on june 12th of this year, will bring cooperation from those in the community that still have knowledge of the garad roble homicide. / roch homicide-bmtag-2 we're also looking into the court documents in this case. they show the victim - roble - and abukar were out drinking late on march fourth - and left together in a vehicle before they arrived at meadow park apartments before leaving shortly after midnight. stay with kimt news three on air and online as we continue to follow this murder investigation. /