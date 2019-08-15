Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... bits and pieces of the sunshine will be breaking through cloudier skies today alongside chances for a few light showers. temperatures will pop back into the upper 70s, but most will remain under the seasonal norm if only by a degree or two. light winds this morning and a plethora of moisture will welcome back daybreak fog, which could prove hazardous to highway drivers due to lowered visibility. the fog will be burning off through the late morning. tonight, the threat for heavy showers and possible storms return to the area with the peak of the activity looking to fall between midnight and 2am. the severe threat remains low at this time and we're all sitting under a risk for general thunderstorm development. that being said, things could change through the course of the day due to the complexity of the setup. you'll want to stay weather aware through the day and especially tonight. shower and storm chances linger through friday as well as the weekend. by monday, sunnier skies and drier air return with temps climbing back into the middle 80s. today: am fog/partly sunny/spotty showers highs: mid to upper 70s winds: sw 5 mph