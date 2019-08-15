Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 7:11 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... bits and pieces of the sunshine will be breaking through cloudier skies today alongside chances for a few light showers. temperatures will pop back into the upper 70s, but most will remain under the seasonal norm if only by a degree or two. light winds this morning and a plethora of moisture will welcome back daybreak fog, which could prove hazardous to highway drivers due to lowered visibility. the fog will be burning off through the late morning. tonight, the threat for heavy showers and possible storms return to the area with the peak of the activity looking to fall between midnight and 2am. the severe threat remains low at this time and we're all sitting under a risk for general thunderstorm development. that being said, things could change through the course of the day due to the complexity of the setup. you'll want to stay weather aware through the day and especially tonight. shower and storm chances linger through friday as well as the weekend. by monday, sunnier skies and drier air return with temps climbing back into the middle 80s. today: am fog/partly sunny/spotty showers highs: mid to upper 70s winds: sw 5 mph
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

StormTeam 3: Heavy rainfall possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events