Speech to Text for Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of affordable housing. today - members of u-s senator tina smith's staff are in rochester - talking about the impact the housing shortage has on the city. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox was at the listening session just a few hours ago. he joins us now live in rochester with the latest - jeremiah?xxx affordable housing-liveintro-2 amy - for many - owning a home - like these in this rochester neighborhood - is a lifelong dream. but many just can't afford it. so that's why staffers for u-s senator tina smiths office are touring the state - listening to concerns from residents. they say they're working to make the path to homeownership easier.xxx affordable housing-minipkg-1 affordable housing-mpkg-3 vo:affordable housing remains a big discussion nationwide. in the med- city...there's constant growth. all across the area new homes are being built...but many people still find it difficult to afford a home. us senator tina smith is sending out members of the senate banking housing and urban affairs committee to see what the federal government can do to help ease the financial burden on home buyers. steve borchard is the director of coalition for rochester area housing and says to create a sustainable community...own ing a home should be accessible to everyone. affordable housing-mpkg-2 sot: if we load all those costs on the new development we're making it more difficult to make that development accessible to people at lower incomes. / affordable housing-livetag-2 coming up on k- i-m-t news three at 5. you'll hear from residents who say there needs to be a focus on access to affordable homes for residents with disabilities. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thanks jeremiah. they plan to continue to talk to communities across the state until october. then they'll bring the notes back to the senator for her to advocate in washington d-c. / next on