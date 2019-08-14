Speech to Text for CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

another team that looks to build upon the upcoming season is the albert lea tigers á and they're not looking to build figuritively á but literally á with a new stadium that is planned to be ready to rock and roll for the first home game of the year. on the field á the tigers have a nice combination of seasoned talent and new players with a large group of underclasqsme n that have played together for some time. they're confident it's the recipe for success in big games this year.xxx i mean you're always going to take it one game at a time winona's going to be a great game for us á prove to everybody what we've got. get in front of our home fans in our new stadium is going to be great. the new stadium actually will be amazing i'm really excited to be able to get on the field and give my last year in albert lea a good go. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. be sure to mark your calendars for this káiámát news three special. let's step off