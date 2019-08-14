Speech to Text for Chris' PM weather forecast

week... so how can we expect the rest of it to go? kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us á and chris á it looks like there's some rain in the forecast? an upperálevel disturbance is producing isolated showers for the middle of the week. this pronounced trough is keeping the temperatures cool, some spots lucky to make it out of the 60s for highs on wednesday, and then lows falling into the 50s thursday morning. with the ridge of high pressure blowing up in the center part of the country, we'll see temperatures soaring south of the area well above normal. we'll be on the cusp of heat and cooler air, which will make the region a highway for storms later this week and into next week. we could use the rain! an increasing chance of rain and storms pivots toward the kimt viewing area by thursday night and friday morning; we could see several more threats this weekend, at times. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: mid 50s winds: n 5á10 mph tomorrow: early fog, then partly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: rain & storms possible