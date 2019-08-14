Clear

Chris' PM weather forecast

Nelson is tracking warmer temps

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week... so how can we expect the rest of it to go? kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us á and chris á it looks like there's some rain in the forecast? an upperálevel disturbance is producing isolated showers for the middle of the week. this pronounced trough is keeping the temperatures cool, some spots lucky to make it out of the 60s for highs on wednesday, and then lows falling into the 50s thursday morning. with the ridge of high pressure blowing up in the center part of the country, we'll see temperatures soaring south of the area well above normal. we'll be on the cusp of heat and cooler air, which will make the region a highway for storms later this week and into next week. we could use the rain! an increasing chance of rain and storms pivots toward the kimt viewing area by thursday night and friday morning; we could see several more threats this weekend, at times. tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog lows: mid 50s winds: n 5á10 mph tomorrow: early fog, then partly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: rain & storms possible
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

