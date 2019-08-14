Clear

CTK: Austin Packers

CTK: Austin Packers

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for CTK: Austin Packers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

calyn and george á we're staying awfully busy right now gearing up for the pigskin preview premiere. i've been all over north iowa and southeastern minnesota catching teams at practice today á let's start with our neigbors to the west in austin./// the austin packers have 16 more days to wait for that first game. they are looking to rebuild this season after a two and seven record last year. fortunately for them á have anew but familiar face at the front of the program in that of ed schmitt á who spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant. however á he's scrambling things up and making it harder for the competition to know what to expect out of them which has a group of seniors excited for this upcoming season á which they hope is the start to turning things around for the better.xxx it's nice to learn new stuff like we already knew the new coach but its nice to get to know his system and we've been learning and it's coming together really well so far. i am optimitic. i don't know who's starting nobody knows whos starting yet and it's just like the unkknown. so we have completely no offense or defense i don't know how teams are going to react to that they don't have any film about us so they don't know what we're going to do.
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Image

Stepping up DWI enforcement

Image

map example

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Community Events