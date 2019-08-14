Speech to Text for CTK: Austin Packers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

calyn and george á we're staying awfully busy right now gearing up for the pigskin preview premiere. i've been all over north iowa and southeastern minnesota catching teams at practice today á let's start with our neigbors to the west in austin./// the austin packers have 16 more days to wait for that first game. they are looking to rebuild this season after a two and seven record last year. fortunately for them á have anew but familiar face at the front of the program in that of ed schmitt á who spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant. however á he's scrambling things up and making it harder for the competition to know what to expect out of them which has a group of seniors excited for this upcoming season á which they hope is the start to turning things around for the better.xxx it's nice to learn new stuff like we already knew the new coach but its nice to get to know his system and we've been learning and it's coming together really well so far. i am optimitic. i don't know who's starting nobody knows whos starting yet and it's just like the unkknown. so we have completely no offense or defense i don't know how teams are going to react to that they don't have any film about us so they don't know what we're going to do.