Clear

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Drug use is particularly high in rural communities.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the latest statistics from the centers for disease control and prevention show roughly 10 percent of people over the age of 12 have used drugs in the past month. drug use is particularly high in rural communities and is something the filmore county sheriff and attorney's offices are taking very seriously. at the methodist church in wykoff... community members discussed changing drug trade trends in rural minnesota... especially crystal meth. they also talked about the process of investigating and prosecuting drug crimes. sheriff john "methamphetam ine is our biggest problem, we don't have a real big opioid presence in fillmore county currently, that doesn't mean it will not develop someday. what's really important is people need to understand is that as long as there is a demand for drugs, there is going to be a supply." the fillmore county sheriff and the attorney's office hope to schedule another crime
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Image

Stepping up DWI enforcement

Image

map example

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Community Events