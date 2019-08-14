Speech to Text for Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

the latest statistics from the centers for disease control and prevention show roughly 10 percent of people over the age of 12 have used drugs in the past month. drug use is particularly high in rural communities and is something the filmore county sheriff and attorney's offices are taking very seriously. at the methodist church in wykoff... community members discussed changing drug trade trends in rural minnesota... especially crystal meth. they also talked about the process of investigating and prosecuting drug crimes. sheriff john "methamphetam ine is our biggest problem, we don't have a real big opioid presence in fillmore county currently, that doesn't mean it will not develop someday. what's really important is people need to understand is that as long as there is a demand for drugs, there is going to be a supply." the fillmore county sheriff and the attorney's office hope to schedule another crime