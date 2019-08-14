Speech to Text for CTK: Spring Grove

we countdown to kickoff. calyn and george á mornings like today is in my opinion what helps make good football teams. if you can play on wet grass and mud á you can play on a good day. and that's exactly what the lions of spring grove are looking to achive this season./// the lions won't take the field on friday á they'll take it on thursday instead meaning there's 15 days left until kickoff. they're coming of twoá consecutive nineáman state championships á but have a core group of seniors to replace this year á including the skill position of quarterback. other teams from around the area have caught wind and seem to be looking over spring grove before the season ever even starts. but for the group of seniors who are stepping up to lead this team á they want to prove all of the naysayers wrong with another trip to u.s bank stadium in november.xxx a lot of people are doubting us saying that just because we lost some good seniors that we're not going to be any good this year think it'll be nice to prove them wrong. you know we're just going to keep moving forward like we have the past few years. nothings changing just different players. as a senior you know me and the other seniors are just going to try and be like leaders. this all leads up to kimt's pigskin preview on august 24th at seven o'clock where we'll feature over 30 area teams in primetime. be sure to mark your calendars for this káiámát news three