Speech to Text for Addressing the dangers of vaping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

despite raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21 á vaping continues to be a problem for olmsted county youth. children's minnesota reports there are actually 4 current cases of severe lung injury related to vaping in the state. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke to some vapeáusers today about why they still do it despite the risks á she joins us live now á isabella? live calyn and george... an employee at the melting clock smoke shop tells me ever since tobacco 21 went into effect... they have to deny at least 3 underage customers a day from buying tobacco. but despite the health risks... many people still vape á and some of them took time to tell me why they do it. xxx <nats á coughing... it does cause that.. > ryan sanford vapes. he says it relaxes him... he loves all the flavors and it gives him a reason to be outside. "it gives me kind of a high, a higher feeling. i've had my battles with my drugs and i've beat them." sure he's aware of the health risks. but it won't stop him. "i think that's all attitude. i 'm never getting cancer cause i'm never getting cancer i mean look at my shirt." abby is another vaping enthusiast we talked to. she did not want her face to be on camera but tells kimt why she still does it. "i do it because i was a smoker. i smoked a halfá pack of cigarettes a day. i switched to this cause it doesn't smell as bad." abby á much like sanford á prefers vaping to smoking cigarettes. "i know it's not healthy for me by any means i just think it's a little healthier than cigarettes." but pa houa moua á a community health specialist with olmsted county is keenly aware of the risks posed by vaping. "really important for us to still focus on tobacco prevention because like i said it's still an epidemic. especially for young people, their brains are not developed until the age of 25, so they are more prone to addiction." even those practicing vaping warn people to protect their pa houa moua says they did send a health alert so providers are on the lookout for any similar cases involving severe lung injuries. live in rochester... isabella basco..kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. the 20á17 minnesota youth tobacco survey reports nearly 20 percent of high school students use eá cigs and 40 percent have at