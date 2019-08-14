Clear

Suspicious fire in Austin

One person had to be rescued from an upstairs window

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

coverage tonight... two people were rescued from a home in austin today after a suspicious fire blocked their only way out. it happened in northwest austin this afternoon á at around 3á30. here's a look at the scene at about 5. police were called to the home and arrived to find a fire blocking the front door on the top floor. they used the ladder to rescue one person from an upstairs window á while other firefighters worked to put out the flames. then they were able to walk the other person out the front door. and while the fire department believes this fire could have been started on purpose... it's just another reminder to "if your primary means of exit is blocked like it was for this fire then you need to have a second way out and that's what one of the residents did was use the window in a bedroom to get to safety." how the fire got started is still under investigation á but investigators do believe it could've been intentional./// holy aaron burr and alexander
