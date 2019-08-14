Speech to Text for Stepping up DWI enforcement

mallet./// first tonight.. impaired driving continues to be a threat on minnesota roads. that's right á < according to the minnesota state patrol á 25á(thousand drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated in 20á17 alone. and in that year á 72 people died because someone was under the influence while behind the wheel. and with labor day and endáofá summer trips approaching á troopers are revving up their patrols to keep drunk drivers off the roadways. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out about the extra enforcement and joins us live now to explain á brooke? live george, calyn, starting this friday, you're going to be seeing a lot more law enforcement out on roads and highways like this one. and it's all to make our roads safer with the end of summer dwi campaign. xxx "i see a lot of bad driving lately and i just wonder if people are under the influence the way they drive anymore" starting this fridayá officers, deputies, and troopers from more than 300 agencies statewide will be working overtime shifts for the end of summer dwi enforcement campaign. it's all coordinated by the minnesota department of public safety á and they're hoping minnesotans will gain a better understanding of the consequences impaired driving can cause. you could lose your license for up to a year, have to pay thousands of dollars, face possible jail time... and even may be forced to use the ignition interlock device program. tomorrow, kimt news 3's annalise johnson will be headed to a jail to find out what it's like to get arrested for a dáwái. you'll be able to catch that story on kimt news 3's evening newscasts. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. annalise will be starting her day with a breathilyzer test á be taken through the dakota county jail, and end her day with some time behind bars! it's a story you won't want to miss.///