Speech to Text for KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kamala harris interview-intro-3 kimt news 3 is your source for all things campaign 2020. as you know, nearly all of the democratic presidential hopefuls were in clear lake friday for the famed wing ding democratic fundraiser. that included u-s senator kamala harris who made her mark in the first presidential debate by firing a salvo at front running former vice president joe biden. kamala harris interview-pkg-1 kamala harris interview-pkg-3 natso chanting kamala, kamala, kamala surrounded by an adoring crowd of supporters, presidential candidate kamala harris took on rock star status outside her tour bus in clear lake friday. once we were seated inside that bus, though, the clear-eyed u-s senator made her case. kamala harris interview-pkg-4 why is kamala harris the person to take on donald trump? well listen, i'm a fighter and there's no question we need someone who can prosecute the case against four more years of donald trump and when i look at it, there's a long rap sheet. it includes a tax bill that benefits the top one percent of major corporations. it includes trade policy that has resulted in farmers in iowa looking at bankruptcy and soybeans rotting in bins and auto workers by the end of the year that will probably be out of a job. kamala harris interview-pkg-5 this former prosecutor doesn't think the 2020 presidential race will be defined by party--- or the overused labels conservative or liberal. when people wake up thinking about their worries, it is never through the lens of the party through which they're registered to vote. it is never through the lens of some simplistic demographic some pollster put them in. what wakes people up in the middle of the night, it usually has to do with a few things that we all have in common and we need leadership and i intend to be a president that speaks to those issues.