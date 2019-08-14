Speech to Text for Transit challenge

city of rochester goes wild á wild west with one councilman challenging the mayor. it's no secret that the med city is growing... and with more homes á businesses á and people coming to town á transportatio n is becoming a growing concern. now á city councilman michael wojcik is taking to social media to make sure options for the future are being considered./// wojcik tweeted this at mayor kim norton this morning á challenging her to a duel. what's wanted? a transit option. wojcik wants the mayor to write a public explanation of why she thinks street cars are a better option than bus rapid transit. to him á it's a no brainer to have bus rapid transit.xxx "it's a matter of flexibility and economics and just practicality. one can be done, the other one really can't be done and i think that needs to be made clear in the public" mayor norton has not formally accepted the challenge. but she did send us this statement saying... quote á i really don't care for the framing of the issue, but i do think providing more inoformation about the pros and cons of the various options and how they will service our community would be helpful á end it's been a chilly wednesday so far... let's take a live look over rochcester now... the sun's at least out and with a light jacket á it's not too bad of a day. but what about tonight? let's go to kimt