Clear

Transit challenge

It's an interesting way to get the mayor on the news

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Transit challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city of rochester goes wild á wild west with one councilman challenging the mayor. it's no secret that the med city is growing... and with more homes á businesses á and people coming to town á transportatio n is becoming a growing concern. now á city councilman michael wojcik is taking to social media to make sure options for the future are being considered./// wojcik tweeted this at mayor kim norton this morning á challenging her to a duel. what's wanted? a transit option. wojcik wants the mayor to write a public explanation of why she thinks street cars are a better option than bus rapid transit. to him á it's a no brainer to have bus rapid transit.xxx "it's a matter of flexibility and economics and just practicality. one can be done, the other one really can't be done and i think that needs to be made clear in the public" mayor norton has not formally accepted the challenge. but she did send us this statement saying... quote á i really don't care for the framing of the issue, but i do think providing more inoformation about the pros and cons of the various options and how they will service our community would be helpful á end it's been a chilly wednesday so far... let's take a live look over rochcester now... the sun's at least out and with a light jacket á it's not too bad of a day. but what about tonight? let's go to kimt
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Image

Transit challenge

Image

Circle of Hearts Memorial

Image

Solar Energy Popularity growing

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events