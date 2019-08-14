Speech to Text for Circle of Hearts Memorial

roughly 10 miles off the coast of clearwater florida á a piece of southeastern minnesota is submerged beneath the waves. the project honors veterans and restores marine life. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out what it has to do with minnesota á more than 15á hundred miles away.xxx on the scene "this one here just got poured yesterday." husband and wife team shelly and david speedling own svj creative designs á a statuary in kellogg. they were asked to build statues for the circle of heroes. nat: an underwater dive memorial. the speedlings were in florida last sunday for the dedication. "to see them cut the ribbon and the different veterans that went down to see the statues down there and to ask to be a part of it is very honoring." three of svj's statues are already part of the memorial... a kneeling soldier with a battlefield cross á a female iraq freedom fighter á and a southeast asia war statue. "we love our veterans. we do. its all the firemen, the whole line, its very humbling to do for all of them." this is the same statue as one of the statues in the circle of heroes. it weighs about 1000 lbs and svj creative designs consulted with several female soliders to get it features just right. nat: marine life will gradually attach to the memorial á creating an artificial reef. it's a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans. "suffering from ptsd or amputees because under the water they talk about the tranquility." on saturday á i took you to the dedication of the elba veterans memorial... where statues by svj creative designs are installed. the speedlings say local project's including elba's and the circle of heroes á which is have a special place in their hearts. "what they've done in elba, that is just as special to us as the one down in clearwater so we want to make that known. every single one is wonderful for us to be involved with." in kellogg á annalise johnson. nat: kimt news 3. sáváj creative designs is making three more statues for the circle of heroes... including a custom coast guard statue in memory of a man named william flores. there will be a dedication for that statue in january of next year./// continuing coverage tonight... changes coming to swimming