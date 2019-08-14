Speech to Text for Solar Energy Popularity growing

dmc solar-bpclip-2 it has the ability to reduce utility bills - lower greenhouse emissions - and increase the resiliency of homes and businesses. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us about a conversation about solar power in the med city. annalise? live dmc solar-lintro-2 george - solar connection - the largest provider of solar energy in southeastern minnesota - tells me that solar is becoming increasingly popular here in rochester. dmc solar-minipkg-1 dmc solar-minipkg-2 micah johnson's expertise is solar power. he's the operations manager at solar connection. today at the destination medical center's monthly sustainability series - he spoke about solar energy and its potentially bright future. dmc solar-minipkg-3 he tells me the energy source is gaining traction in southeastern minnesota. dmc solar-minipkg-4 "it is growing very very quickly. we're putting in more every year in the city and in the whole region. it's definitely growing in popularity. we have people, my class my community education class sells out every time we give it." according to solar connection - a homeowner can save 30- thousand dollars by going solar. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. the dmc hosts a sustainability series presentation monthly