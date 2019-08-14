Speech to Text for Community Pool coming to Byron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage byron pool-vo-2 it's a story we continue to follow... the city of byron's effort to get an upgraded community pool. the city council wants to vote on the options for the new pool. byron pool upgrade-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage community pool coming to byron byron, mn one possibility: an outdoor pool - which would cost taxpayers about 9 million dollars. it would include a recreational pool, lap pool, and lazy river. the second option costs about 12 million dollars... which would include mostly the same amentities but with an indoor lap pool. residents including tim coshenet...don't see the need for upgrading the community pool. byron pool upgrade-sot-1 byron pool upgrade-sot-3 with kasson being five miles west and owatanna being a 20-30mintue drive. we have options here. the city council will have a referendum this november.