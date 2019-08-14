Speech to Text for Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

fuel tour-bpclip-2 renewable fuels have a huge impact on iowa's economy. according to the iowa renewable fuels association, the industry employs 48- thousand people and makes up 3 percent of the state's g-d-p. this morning, state representatives toured two facilities in mason city that produce renewable fuels. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was part of the tour. he joins us live. nick? fuel tour-lintro-2 amy - right now i'm out at renewable energy group, which was the second stop on the tour. the representatives also visited golden grain energy not too far away from here. they are touring the state hoping to learn more about this very crucial piece of the iowa's economy. fuel tour-pkg-1 fuel tour-pkg-2 while wearing hard hats and protective gear, a bi- partisan legislative group toured the facilities so they could better understand how renewable fuels are fueling iowa's economy. representative sharon steckman also joined in on the tours. lowerthird2line:sharon steckman (d) iowa house - district 53 "it's amazing the growth, the trickle down growth, for all of the community, with the jobs that it creates. the facility its self and all of it, it's good to see." fuel tour-pkg-5 the staff at golden grain energy and renewable energy group want to see more of their products powering the country. representative steckman says she gets the message. "we try and pass some legislation that will help the blends be what they need and help provide it at the pumps so people will see it and put it in their cars and that's our goal." republican joe mitchell, who represents the southeastern part of the state, says he is also listening to the renewable fuels industry and wants to help any way he can. lowerthird2line:joe mitchell (r) iowa house - district 84 "that's why we came on this tour today to just learn more about what their needs are. i know they had several legislative priorities they wanted to talk to us about." fuel tour-pkg-6 in an era of idealogical splits between republicans and democrats, it seems renewable fuels are the one thing they can agree on. "people on both sides of the isle understand the benefits from it, the jobs it brings here and the economic development." after visiting mason city, the tour headed to story county where they visited the next era wind farm. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick, the statewide tour was put together by the iowa future caucus, which is made up of lawmakers under forty years old.