Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

First Congregational United Church of Christ has set up planter boxes and pots around their building. They're growing produce that is free to anyone in the community to take. The city also donated two fruit trees to the church.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

a church in mason city has come up with a unique way to fight the problem of hunger. free church produce-vo-1 free church produce-vo-2 first congregational united church of christ has set up planter boxes and pots around their building. they're growing produce that is free to anyone in the community to take. the city also donated two fruit trees to the church. lakotah oelkers who works for the church, says even in mason city, hunger and homelessness are around. / free church produce-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lakotah oelkers first congregational united church of christ people don't really assume that we have a homeless population. our population is what...25- thousand and dwindling? but there is a relatively large homeless population here, especially in the winter, they need assistance. he also said the church is working on getting more funding to expand the garden. /
