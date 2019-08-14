Speech to Text for Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

can count on first this afternoon - a fifteen year old girl is behind bars at a juvenile detention center - after police she threatened to "shoot up" albert lea high school. with just a few days until the start of the new school year - it's a situation causing concern in the community. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea with the latest - maleeha?xxx albert lea hs threat-lintro-2 raquel - classes start here at albert lea high school on monday. so police want to get this situation under control - so students feel safe when they head back to school. they say the teen made and shared a social media post saying she wanted to shoot up this school.xxx albert lea hs threat-minipkg-1 albert lea hs threat-pkg-2 emily martinez is about to start her senior year at albert lea high school. she says she takes lot of pride in the school because its in her blood. this ring was recently given to me by my mom. everyone in my family graduated from albert lea." but instead of worrying about graduation the 17-year-old is worry about her safety. albert lea hs threat-pkg-3 "it's sad that i have to go to school in a couple of days and i have to think about that and the threats." albert lea hs threat-pkg-4 police recieved a tip on tuesday notifying them about a distrubing social media post posted by a 15 year old student saying she wanted to shoot up the albert lea high school. segreant steve charboneau sprung into action. albert lea hs threat-pkg-5 "she did indiccate to us that she didn't think it was going to be take seriously.and she had no intent." albert lea hs threat-pkg-6 the albert lea school district posted this on their facebook page earlier today "as many in the public are aware, an individual made a threat to albert lea high school on social media. we appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement on this issue. the safety of our students and staff is paramount to our school district." emily is thanful for the people that came forward annd the fast response of the police department "we were lucky to even get a warning." / albert lea hs threat-ltag-2 because the girl who made the threat is only fifteen years old - her name is not being released. she was arrested for felony threats of violence and is being held at a juvenile detention center. reporting live in albert lea, maleeha kamal, kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. albert lea hs threat-grx-2 a statement from the albert lea police department says "alpd has had a long-standing relationship with the albert lea area schools and will continue to work with them to ensure a safe environment for students as they return to school next week."