Rochester holds local mission trip

Local people go on mission entirely on the local front

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: George Mallet

dozens of volunteers gathered at bethel lutheran church in rochester today á planning for a mission trip. but not one across the world or even across the country... they're traveling across the community to help people in need. melissa lamb is one of the coordinators for the rochester mission trip. for two daysá volunteers go around the medácity and improve their community. lamb says the simple gesture of helping others has a ripple effect. she experienced that just the other day when she was getting supplies for those in he paid it forward he paid for part of the deoderant in my cart and so my son was with me and i said wow what a great example that we started this and he paid it forward and now we have to go out and pay it forward again to someone else. volunteers will be out tomorrow helping people in the community. they'll be making stops at channel one food bank and family service rochester.///
