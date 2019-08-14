Speech to Text for Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

goal is to have the track giving (everyone the chance to try new things and do adventurous activities... that's what one camp, called "connectabiliti es", is doing in stewartville. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us in studio to tell us about it. annalisa? tyler, arielle, connectabilitie s is a summer, christianbased camp for adults with cognitive and physical identifiable disabilities. i got to spend part of the day with the campers and see just how much they can do when given the chance. in the greená filled ironwood springs christian ranch, is connectabilitie s. music which gives adults with cognititive and physical disabilities the chance to defy any labels. music by playing music and other activities, like horse back riding and archery. jacquelynn heidebrink lives with a condition that makes it hard to walk long distances... this is her second year at the camp. at home or whatever i don't get to do very much... so if i come here, i get to do a lot more than i do at home. her favorite activity? 3... 2... 1... wooo! ziplining. it is kind of scary at first but once you go down it's not so bad... just don't look down. megan dahl is here, supervising two campers who she works with regularly. with some of them having different challenges, it's really easy to adapt here and so they can do all the activities. and connect with others while doing so. for jaclynn, it's not necessarily seeing what she can do... but showing this is the 7th year of connectabilitie s. and it's growing so much... they have two have two summer sessions now, and this is their second year doing that. we have a link to learn more about the camp and how to get invovled next year with this story