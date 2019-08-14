Speech to Text for Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

going on a mission trip to another country can be expensive. organziers at bethel luthern church in rochester are taking the same concept of doing service ... but locally. káiá mát news 3's jeremiah wilcox vo:a trip into the community to serve the people who live here. sot: it's for people who don't necessarily want to travel on a mission trip or for people who want to help right here in rochester. vo:shari engel and melissa lamb are this years mission trip coordinators. they say there are a lot of people in need right in their own backyard. sot: everything from doing things for people to animals with paws and claws. vo:they organized their annual rochester mission trip. for two days volunteers including retired nurse elizabeth nelson are busy coloring nat: coloring noise vo:pillowcases to give to children at the ronald mcdonald house. sot: through nursing i'm use to giving to others and this is just kind of a fun way to come over here part of the day to give to other people. vo:dozens of volunteers covered the medácity doing a variety of tasks. pastor anjanette bandel is at habitat for humanity helping organize the store. she says this is the best way to help the community. sot: some people can't travel